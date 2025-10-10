PM Shehbaz hails Trump’s diplomacy, regional leaders on historic Gaza ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the recent Gaza peace agreement a “historic opportunity” to bring lasting stability to the Middle East. Sharif praised US President Donald Trump’s leadership during the intense negotiations, describing it as a testament to his unwavering commitment to world peace.

The premier also lauded tireless efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, whose diplomacy played a crucial role in brokering the deal. He paid tribute to the Palestinian people, emphasizing that their unprecedented suffering must never be repeated, while strongly condemning recent provocations at the holy Masjid Al Aqsa.

Sharif warned that the international community must hold occupiers and illegal settlers accountable to prevent any setbacks to the peace process.

Islamabad remains committed to working with global partners to ensure the Palestinian people achieve security, dignity, and peace in accordance with their aspirations and UN resolutions. So far, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s assault on Gaza began in October 2023. Hospitals received 11 more bodies and treated 49 injuries in the last 24 hours, as many victims remain trapped under rubble.

Tragically, 2,615 people have died while trying to access humanitarian aid, with thousands more wounded. Israeli forces, resuming attacks on March 18, have killed 13,598 and injured nearly 58,000, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement from January.