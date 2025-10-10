Public Holiday announced on October 20; Full Details Here

KARACHI – Sindh government on Friday announced public holiday October 20 in observance of Hindu festival of Diwali. The decision aims to honor and respect the cultural and religious traditions of the province’s minority communities.

According to notification issued by provincial authorities, all government offices in Sindh will remain closed to allow the Hindu community to celebrate the festival of lights with their families.

Diwali remained one of most important festivals in Hinduism, and is widely celebrated across Pakistan. The holiday reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing the diverse cultural and religious practices of its population.

Officials said the move would provide citizens with an opportunity to participate in Diwali festivities, promoting inclusivity and harmony among different communities.