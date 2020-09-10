Three civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Bedori sector along LoC
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Three civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Bedori sector along LoC
RAWALPINDI - At least three people were injured as a result of Indian army troops restored to ceasefire violation in Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army troops gave befitting response to Indian army and silenced their guns.

On Sept 9, Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when Indian forces opened fire in the same Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The army media wing said that enemy faced heavy loss in terms of men and material.

