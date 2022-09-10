Asia Cup: UAE police arrest 391 Afghan nationals over violence after PAKvAFG thriller

SHARJAH – Police in United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrested over 390 Afghan nationals involved in launching attacks on Pakistani spectators and vandalism at the Sharjah International Stadium after their team was defeated by the Green Shirts in a match of the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this week.

Reports said that the administration of the Gulf state would impose heavy fines on them, adding that they are also likely to be expelled from the country over violence.

Videos shared on social media showed Afghanistan’s fans resorting to vandalism in stands of the stadium as they lost their cool after losing match in the nail-biting thriller.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah smashed two much-needed sixes in last over delivered by Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, earing Pakistan one-wicket victory and taking the team to the final where it will be facing Sri Lanka.

However, fans of the Afghanistan cricket team were outraged after losing the match as they started damaging chairs in the stadium.

Videos also showed some of Afghan fans hurling the chairs at Pakistani spectators out of anger.

During the match, Pakistan’s hitter Asif Ali and Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed engaged in a heated exchange.