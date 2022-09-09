Asia Cup: ICC punishes Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad over clash in PAKvAFG match

DUBAI – Pakistani hitter Asif Ali and Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad have been punished for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the high-octane Asia Cup clash.

The pair have been fined 25% of their match fees for an altercation which occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over, said International Cricket Council (ICC) in its press released.

Asif breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

On Wednesday, Afghan bowler uttered a mouthful to the Pakistani player after dismissing him in the second last over as the match was on the kinfe’s edge.

Things turned heated after Asif Ali got enraged and almost came close to hit Fareed Ahmed with his bat. However the matter came to an end after umpire and players intervened.

After Asif’s dismissal, Naseem Shah smashed two heroic back-to-back sixes, beating Afghanistan in the last over and taking Pakistan to final.

The result meant that Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup, with India and Afghanistan getting knocked out of the Super Four stage.