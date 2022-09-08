Watch: Angry Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah
LAHORE – Afghanistan’s fans resorted to vandalism and attacked Pakistani spectators at the Sharjah International Stadium as they lost their cool after the Team Green beat Afghan side in a nail-biting thriller to qualify for final of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah smashed two much-needed sixes in last over delivered by Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, earing Pakistan one-wicket victory and taking the team to the final where it will be facing Sri Lanka.
However, fans of the Afghanistan cricket team were outraged after losing the match as they started damaging chairs in the stadium.
Videos shared on social media shows some of Afghan fans are hurling the chairs at Pakistani spectators out of anger.
During the match, Pakistan’s hitter Asif Ali and Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed engaged in a heated exchange, however, umpire and other players intervened to resolve the matter.
The videos of hooliganism by Afghanistan’s fans have triggered anger on social media where people are advising them to take the game in right spirit.
