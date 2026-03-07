London mayor seeks explanation from billionaire landlord Asif Aziz over alleged evictions

LONDON – Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has written to property developer Asif Aziz over allegations that his real estate firm has issued eviction notices to residents in several London buildings, reportedly affecting hundreds of tenants.

The mayor’s office said Khan was “appalled” by reports that tenants living in more than 600 flats had received Section 21 “no-fault” eviction notices, which allow landlords to remove tenants with two months’ notice without providing a reason.

The notices are expected to be abolished under the UK government’s upcoming Renters’ Rights Act, due to take effect later this year. Housing campaigners fear some landlords may be issuing eviction notices ahead of the ban.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Khan had written to Criterion Capital, a company linked to Aziz, asking it to urgently explain its actions.

“It is unacceptable to force Londoners out of their homes for no good reason. It leaves residents in an awful position, worried about the future for themselves and their families,” the spokesperson said.

In a letter addressed directly to Aziz, Khan said the company had so far failed to provide assurances about tenants’ housing security.

“The right to a good, safe and stable home is fundamental and I am steadfast in my opposition to the use of Section 21 no-fault evictions, let alone their potential use on a mass scale,” he wrote.

Criterion Capital denied the claims of widespread evictions, saying reports had “materially misrepresented and politicised routine and lawful tenancy matters”. The company declined to specify how many eviction notices had been issued.

Section 21 notices have been criticised by housing charities and campaigners. Shelter has described them as one of the leading causes of homelessness in England because tenants are often given little time to secure alternative housing.

Aziz, a Malawi-born businessman who owns a large property portfolio in central London, is sometimes referred to as “Mr Mayfair” due to his holdings in the upscale district. Through his charity, the Aziz Foundation, he has supported educational grants and internships for British Muslims.

The foundation has also collaborated with the mayor’s office since 2023 to sponsor London’s annual Ramadan Lights switch-on event.

Separately, former senior Scotland Yard officer Tarique Ghaffur CBE recently announced that he had launched a criminal investigation related to Fountain House, a luxury apartment block on Park Lane owned by one of Aziz’s companies, Parkgate Aspen.

Ghaffur said the inquiry followed complaints from leaseholders regarding service charges and management practices at the property.

“We are conducting a criminal investigation into Fountain House over several matters concerning Asif Aziz and his management company and cohorts,” he said.

Aziz has previously faced criticism over aspects of his property business. The political magazine Private Eye reported that companies linked to him had used offshore entities registered in the Isle of Man to acquire London properties.

Reports in 2025 also highlighted maintenance problems in some properties managed under Aziz’s “Dstrkt” housing brand, including complaints about vermin infestations despite rising rents.

Aziz has not publicly responded to the mayor’s latest letter.