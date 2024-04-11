Search

Sports

Pakistan cricket team to visit New Zealand early next year

Web Desk
07:15 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Source: File photo

The Pakistan cricket team will tour New Zealand next year, according to sources.

Sources say that after talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket on change in the schedule of the Pakistan cricket team’s tour, it was decided that the Pakistan cricket team would visit New Zealand early next year.

Sources say that talks are under way between the PCB and Cricket New Zealand on the white ball series between the two countries. According to the FTP, New Zealand will be hosting Pakistan early next year.

However, the PCB will also be hosting a triangular series in January-February before the Champions Trophy. Due to the triangular series, the Pakistan cricket team will now visit New Zealand after the Champions Trophy.

Cricket New Zealand has confirmed that the issue would be sorted out within the next few days. The Pakistan tour consists of three ODIs and three T20s. New Zealand and South Africa has confirmed their participation the triangular series.

