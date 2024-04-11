Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' is out now!

Aima Baig is one of Pakistan's most sensational singers and she has proved her versatility in the field of music again and again.

As promised a few days ago, Aima Baig on Thursday released her song Long Time. Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig wrote, "

“Long time” -- "Its out now. Link mentioned in the story. Hope you guys will like it."

With a huge fan-base on social media, Aima Baig keeps sharing her personal and professional activities with her fans. She was spending time in the Saudi holy cities of Makkah and Madina last month as she was there to perform Umrah.

Sharing some pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage, Aima wrote, "The Summoning - terrifying, beautiful, an aghast feeling all at the same time. Its like you’re unlocking a few secrets of the world - everytime it gives you smthn to always remember. May ALLAH always keep summoning me for my tauba’s and also may ALLAH always keep my Aba jiii w me forever. Ily father."

Why was Aima Baig having suicidal thoughts?

After her messy breakup with actor Shehbaz Shigri and the ensuing cheating scandal, she faced a disproportionate amount of backlash and trolling. Sharing her side of the story, the Rent Free singer said during her podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt in February this year that her mental health had deteriorated to the point where she had given up on life and was having suicidal thoughts.

Aima Baig, who started her singing career during her appearances on Dunya News programme Mazaaq Raat in 2015, rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey. Later, she gained popularity through many other soundtracks and her appearance in Coke Studio.