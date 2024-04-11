Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' is out now!

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Aima Baig
Source: Instagram

Aima Baig is one of Pakistan's most sensational singers and she has proved her versatility in the field of music again and again. 

As promised a few days ago, Aima Baig on Thursday released her song Long Time. Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig wrote, "

“Long time” -- "Its out now. Link mentioned in the story. Hope you guys will like it."

With a huge fan-base on social media, Aima Baig keeps sharing her personal and professional activities with her fans. She was spending time in the Saudi holy cities of Makkah and Madina last month as she was there to perform Umrah. 

Sharing some pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage, Aima wrote, "The Summoning - terrifying, beautiful, an aghast feeling all at the same time. Its like you’re unlocking a few secrets of the world - everytime it gives you smthn to always remember. May ALLAH always keep summoning me for my tauba’s and also may ALLAH always keep my Aba jiii w me forever. Ily father."

Why was Aima Baig having suicidal thoughts?

After her messy breakup with actor Shehbaz Shigri and the ensuing cheating scandal, she faced a disproportionate amount of backlash and trolling. Sharing her side of the story, the Rent Free singer said during her podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt in February this year that her mental health had deteriorated to the point where she had given up on life and was having suicidal thoughts.

Aima Baig, who started her singing career during her appearances on Dunya News programme Mazaaq Raat in 2015, rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey. Later, she gained popularity through many other soundtracks and her appearance in Coke Studio. 

Aima Baig shares pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

07:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' is out now!

05:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s romantic photoshoot sets internet on fire

04:30 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Coke Studio season 15 set to make return on April 14

04:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

Lifestyle

01:43 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

11:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey ...

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

12:04 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari celebrate Eid in style (See Photos)

05:15 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Breaking Barriers—7UP's outdoor campaign promotes inclusivity and ...

04:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Kinza Hashmi’s Eid swag leaves fans spellbound 

Advertisement

Latest

08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: