Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Aima Baig shares poster of her new song 'Long Time', video coming out on April 11

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
Long Time
Source: Instagram

Aima Baig is undoubtedly one of Pakistan's most loved singers, but she was ravaged by a cheating scandal recently. However, she has proved her nerves and come out of that worst phase of life. Now she appears to be all set once again to rock the music scene, as evident from her latest Instagram posts. 

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier on Friday, Aima Baig wrote, "Since it's been a long time... Finally thinking about dropping a song on this Eid. What do you guys think! Maybe a poster tonight? Ya..."

When is Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' coming out?

Later in the evening, Aima Baig shared a poster of her upcoming song along with its title on her official Instagram page with the caption: 

"Long Time” 

"We made this song a long time ago - and i feel like now is the perfect time to release it on this Eid 11th april 2024. I think everyone can relate to the lyrics in some capacity - lets hope you guys will like it. Cant wait for you guys to listen and watch the MV, @thatlil.kid and @uzzifilms did an amazing job shooting the video - it’ll surely be a fun watch."

Why was Aima Baig having suicidal thoughts?

After her messy breakup with actor Shehbaz Shigri and the ensuing cheating scandal, she faced a disproportionate amount of backlash and trolling. Sharing her side of the story, the Rent Free singer said during her podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt in February this year that her mental health had deteriorated to the point where she had given up on life and was having suicidal thoughts.

Aima Baig cheating scandal

In September 2022, British model Taloulah Mair accused Aima Baig of cheating on her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with British Pakistani filmmaker Qes Ahmed. Mair said Aima Baig got involved with her ex Ahmed while she was still engaged to Shigri. 

Referring to Aima Baig as “one of the famous women of Pakistan”, Mair said she was in a relationship with Ahmed and he cheated on her with Aima Baig. She said that Ahmed told her while gloating that he was dating one of the well-known singers of Pakistan. 

Mair said that Aima Baig went to holidaying with Ahmed in Dubai and that the singer bought the plane ticket for Ahmed. She said that Ahmed fleeced £20,000 from her and some “Pakistani” girls he was involved with. However, Aima Baig clarified that she and Shigri had parted ways a year after their engagement. 

Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Saba Qamar’s new Insta story sets tongue wagging about her ...

10:24 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

'Ishq Murshid' actor Dur-e-Fishan’s Umrah journey in Ramadan wins ...

10:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig shares poster of her new song 'Long Time', video coming out ...

10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title ...

12:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

I stitched Maryam, Kulsoom Nawaz’s clothes, says Saba Faisal

07:34 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Golfer Hamna Amjad ties knot with Syed Raza Ali

Lifestyle

07:01 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Aagha Ali clarifies rumours about engagement

02:24 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Taapsee Pannu’s dance video on her wedding goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on 3-day visit

Gold & Silver

03:07 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Gold price hits record high of Rs245,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: