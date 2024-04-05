Aima Baig shares poster of her new song 'Long Time', video coming out on April 11

Aima Baig is undoubtedly one of Pakistan's most loved singers, but she was ravaged by a cheating scandal recently. However, she has proved her nerves and come out of that worst phase of life. Now she appears to be all set once again to rock the music scene, as evident from her latest Instagram posts.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier on Friday, Aima Baig wrote, "Since it's been a long time... Finally thinking about dropping a song on this Eid. What do you guys think! Maybe a poster tonight? Ya..."

When is Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' coming out?

Later in the evening, Aima Baig shared a poster of her upcoming song along with its title on her official Instagram page with the caption:

"Long Time”

"We made this song a long time ago - and i feel like now is the perfect time to release it on this Eid 11th april 2024. I think everyone can relate to the lyrics in some capacity - lets hope you guys will like it. Cant wait for you guys to listen and watch the MV, @thatlil.kid and @uzzifilms did an amazing job shooting the video - it’ll surely be a fun watch."

Why was Aima Baig having suicidal thoughts?

After her messy breakup with actor Shehbaz Shigri and the ensuing cheating scandal, she faced a disproportionate amount of backlash and trolling. Sharing her side of the story, the Rent Free singer said during her podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt in February this year that her mental health had deteriorated to the point where she had given up on life and was having suicidal thoughts.

Aima Baig cheating scandal

In September 2022, British model Taloulah Mair accused Aima Baig of cheating on her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with British Pakistani filmmaker Qes Ahmed. Mair said Aima Baig got involved with her ex Ahmed while she was still engaged to Shigri.

Referring to Aima Baig as “one of the famous women of Pakistan”, Mair said she was in a relationship with Ahmed and he cheated on her with Aima Baig. She said that Ahmed told her while gloating that he was dating one of the well-known singers of Pakistan.

Mair said that Aima Baig went to holidaying with Ahmed in Dubai and that the singer bought the plane ticket for Ahmed. She said that Ahmed fleeced £20,000 from her and some “Pakistani” girls he was involved with. However, Aima Baig clarified that she and Shigri had parted ways a year after their engagement.