Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Web Desk
08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday greeted his fans at Mannat on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. 

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Khan continued his tradition of appearing on his terrace on the occasion of Eid to greet thousands of fans waiting for him outside his Mumbai home, Mannat. He also posted a video on his social media handles to wish everyone on Eid-ul-Fitr and express gratitude.

Dressed in white kurta-pyjama, Shah Rukh greeted fans assembled outside Mannat. Fans cheered and shouted for the actor as he waved at everyone. SRK’s son AbRam also made an appearance on the terrace and greeted his father’s fans.

