Pakistan’s military leadership hopes for early start of intra-Afghan dialogue

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commanders' Conference where military leadership hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue, said ISPR on Tuesday.

In the huddle, the forum also appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process, besides reviewing reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment. It also discussed matters related to geo-strategic and national security issues

Army chief expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He also directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram in concert with civil administration with due cognizance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

COAS also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi.

The army chief emphasised to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.