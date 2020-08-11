Sindh decides to continue ban on pillion riding
01:01 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to maintain the ban on pillion riding.
According to details, the Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesman said in a statement that the ban on pillion riding would remain in force because of Muharram.
After Muharram, a review of security would be taken and a decision would be taken to open pillion riding, he said.
Earlier, the Sindh government had relaxed the ban on pillion riding and lifted the ban on pillion riding for children, the elderly and women.
