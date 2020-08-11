Sindh decides to continue ban on pillion riding

01:01 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Sindh decides to continue ban on pillion riding
Share

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to maintain the ban on pillion riding.

According to details, the Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesman said in a statement that the ban on pillion riding would remain in force because of Muharram.

After Muharram, a review of security would be taken and a decision would be taken to open pillion riding, he said.

Earlier, the Sindh government had relaxed the ban on pillion riding and lifted the ban on pillion riding for children, the elderly and women.

More From This Category
PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss latest COVID-19 ...
11:14 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
10:34 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial ...
09:58 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Locusts reported in Tharpark and Nagarparkar area ...
09:26 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
08:37 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Video — Five lions enter Karachi’s populated ...
10:34 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
11:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr