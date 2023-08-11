PMD forecasts more rains across Punjab

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rains across Punjab from August 13 to 16.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are possibilities of heavy rainfall in Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree, and Galyat have the potential for thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Most districts of Punjab will remain hot and humid, while there are chances of monsoon showers in the province from August 13th to 16th.

On the other hand, in regard to the river conditions, it has been informed by the spokesperson that the flow of water in rivers Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej in Punjab is within normal range.

There is a low-level flood in the Sindh River at Tonsa near Toussa in River Sindh, and Tarbela and Mangla dams are filled to 95 percent of their capacity.