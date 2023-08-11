LHC suspends ‘No helmet, no petrol’ notification of Lahore DC

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) took action on Friday to halt the implementation of the ‘No helmet, no petrol’ directive issued by the deputy commissioner of Lahore.

The deputy commissioner had previously issued a notification enforcing a restriction on providing petrol to motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. Petrol stations were also cautioned about potential fines if they failed to comply with this rule.

Expressing profound concerns, the Lahore High Court invalidated the deputy commissioner’s notification. The court highlighted that there is no existing law that explicitly prohibits the sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets.

Raising doubts about the legitimacy of such an order, the court underscored the necessity of safeguarding the fundamental rights of citizens in a fair and impartial manner.

Referring to the notification as contrary to the law, the Lahore High Court called for responses from the deputy commissioner, the Inspector General of Punjab, and the Chief Capital City Police Officer of Lahore.

The court’s verdict followed its formal notification to the federal government and other relevant stakeholders, inviting their input on this issue.