5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela begins at Jallo FC Ground tomorrow

LAHORE — The 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela will be held at Jallo Football Club (FC) Ground from August 12 to 14.
This was revealed by Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, along with Mian Abass Patron Pakistan International Football Veterans Association, during a press conference held here at a local hotel on Thursday. “This Veterans Football Mela is celebrated to mark Independence Day (14th August) in a great style.
“I am extremely grateful to Mian Abass, Chief Patron of Pakistan International Veterans Football Association, for his great support and especially for taking the initiative of conducting this prestigious tournament. I am also thankful to Pepsi, one of the leading International Brand, for coming forward as the Brand Sponsor of this event, which is a great support for our great legendary players,” Sardar Naveed asserted.
“The participating teams include Karachi, Quetta, Chitral, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore and also of former world captains. This initiative has been taken for the promotion of football in the country. We want to see the football legends of yesteryears in action on the fields instead of keeping them in their homes,” he added.
“We have appealed to the government for cooperation, but no attention in this regard has been paid. But now we have decided to pay from our own pockets to continue this cause that is very essential to engage our footballers in healthy activities and motivate them to impart their knowledge and skills to our youth,” Sardar Naveed asserted.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
