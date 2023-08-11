5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela begins at Jallo FC Ground tomorrow

LAHORE — The 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela will be held at Jallo Football Club (FC) Ground from August 12 to 14.

This was revealed by Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, along with Mian Abass Patron Pakistan International Football Veterans Association, during a press conference held here at a local hotel on Thursday. “This Veterans Football Mela is celebrated to mark Independence Day (14th August) in a great style.

“I am extremely grateful to Mian Abass, Chief Patron of Pakistan International Veterans Football Association, for his great support and especially for taking the initiative of conducting this prestigious tournament. I am also thankful to Pepsi, one of the leading International Brand, for coming forward as the Brand Sponsor of this event, which is a great support for our great legendary players,” Sardar Naveed asserted.

“The participating teams include Karachi, Quetta, Chitral, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore and also of former world captains. This initiative has been taken for the promotion of football in the country. We want to see the football legends of yesteryears in action on the fields instead of keeping them in their homes,” he added.

“We have appealed to the government for cooperation, but no attention in this regard has been paid. But now we have decided to pay from our own pockets to continue this cause that is very essential to engage our footballers in healthy activities and motivate them to impart their knowledge and skills to our youth,” Sardar Naveed asserted.