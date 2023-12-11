25000 Prize Bond 2023 

Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)