Boiler explosion kills at least three labourers in Faisalabad
Web Desk
09:19 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
FAISALABAD - At least three labourers were killed and over a dozen got injured as a boiler exploded at a textile factory located at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, roof of the factory caved in due to the explosion.

The rescue officials retrieved the bodies and the injured and moved them to Hospital, where several injured were said to be in critical condition.

