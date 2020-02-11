Complete shutdown in IoK on Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day today

SRINAGAR - Complete shutdown will be observed in occupied Kashmir today, to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February, 1984.

Indian authorities imposed strict restrictions in the territory in the name of security to prevent anti-India protests in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt.

Normal life continues to remain affected in the occupied Valley due to the military lockdown and gag on internet on 191 consecutive day, today.

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that struggle and sacrifices of martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt are beacon light for every oppressed and occupied nation.

Protest programmes are being held in occupied Kashmir to commemorate Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day.