Sleep Expo Middle East achieves new highs

DUBAI – The second edition of Sleep Expo Middle East came to a close today, reaffirming its position as a premier global event for the sleep industry.

The three-day show witnessed new highs, especially with major increase in both exhibitors’ and visitors’ numbers. The mood among exhibitors and industry professionals was also significantly upbeat offering a clear overview of the market.

Known as the first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the booming sleep market, Sleep Expo registered close to 1,700 thousand attendees from across the globe and boasted over 50 local and international exhibitors this year. The show successfully brought together the industry’s newest and most advanced products and technologies to a global audience of mattress manufacturers, hospitality professionals, healthcare experts and other decision makers from associated trades. In addition, Sleep Expo provided visitors unique insights into the current sector developments and trends, as well as a far-reaching look into the future of the sleep economy.

The trade exhibit put on spotlight the newest technologies in machineries and manufacturing equipment, as well as ground-breaking raw materials for innovative production, processing and finishing possibilities. This also extended to an expansive showcase of game-changing products and solutions that help enhance sleep.

In addition, the comprehensive supporting capability-building programmes at Sleep Expo – the conference and the workshops – went down very well with the attendees.

The combination of new technologies and unique insights has led to an enormous increase in effectively engaging the visitors, making Sleep Expo ME one of the most significant international trade fair for the sleep industry.

Sleep Expo, which saw a good mix of attendees from the regional business community as well as high-profile delegates from international brands relevant to the sleep business, also generated huge momentum with the success of the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards.

Touted as the first-ever accolade program for the difference makers in the sleep community, the Sleep Expo Awards effectively upheld the trade show’s mission of supporting growth by honouring exemplary achievements in the hope of pushing players to continue making a positive contribution to elevate the industry. Top achievers for the first Sleep Expo Awards were:

Bed of the Year – Berfa Group (winner) and Hypnos (runner-up)

Accessory/Product of the Year – Berfa Group – Lavander Wool Pillow (winner) and KDP Mattress Parts – Zippers (runner-up)

Sustainability Award (Machines/Raw Material) – WellSpun Global Brands - Recycled Cotton & Polyester (winner) and Prakash Textiles – Ticking Fabric (runner-up)

Bed Retailer of the Year – Silent Night (winner) and The Mattress Store (runner-up)

Best Good Night Sleep Award (Hospitality) – Jumeirah Emirates Towers (winner) and Grand Hyatt (runner-up)

Berfa Group emerged as the biggest winner of the inaugural awards, earning two recognitions. Commenting on bagging the Bed of the Year award, Sedat Kantarcıoğlu, Sales Manager, Berfa Group, said, “We certainly see this award as a recognition of our success over many years in the market and as an endorsement of our values and standards. With the market growing more and more competitive, businesses must be continuously dynamic to remain relevant.”

Receiving the second award for the company was Fatih Mutlu, General Manager, Berfa Group, who commented, “I am happy that the Sleep Expo Awards organizers give industry players this push to consistently build on our strengths and aim for greater growth.”

The Berfa Group is a leading Turkish manufacturer of a variety of furniture and mattresses.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, which received the Best Good Night Sleep plum, was represented by Nithya Mehrotra, Executive Housekeeper for the hotel, at the awarding ceremonies.

Mehrotra commented, ”I’m really happy that we have won this because it’s not just the award but it’s also all the efforts as a company that we are putting across to make sure that our guests get a wonderful sleep in our hotel.”

The winners were critically evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of prominent industry experts among them Syed Anwar Ahsan, General Manager, Raha Oman; Onder Homi, General Manager, Innova Bedding; Tatjana Ahmed, Housekeeping Manager, Grand Hyatt Dubai; and, Julie Mallone, Certified Sleep Consultant Parental Educator, Nurture to Sleep.

“What is most important for us as organisers of Sleep Expo is that our exhibitors and visitors are pleased with the turn out of the show because this serves as the basis for positive and sustainable growth for the sleep industry. We once again fulfilled the goal of the show as an important global meeting point with a clear barometer effect for the entire sector,” commented Taher Patrawala, Director of Media Fusion, the company behind Sleep Expo ME.

“None of these would have been possible without the support of our generous sponsors and partners, and our pool of talented and dedicated committee members, volunteers, speakers and attendees. Again, my sincerest gratitude to all you who made this event a rousing success. I hope to see you again next year,” Patrawala added.

Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 concludes today, and according to organisers, work on the next edition of the event is underway with show dates set for 01 – 03 March 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.