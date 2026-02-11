Is Asim Azhar marrying Hania Aamir this Ramadan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is once again making headlines, and this time, it’s not for his music but for love! In recent interview that’s going viral across social media, Asim opened up about his views on romance, leaving fans both swooning and speculating.

During interview, a female host asked the singer a question that has everyone talking: “Does love happen only once in a lifetime, or can it happen multiple times?” With a serious and heartfelt expression, Asim revealed, “I used to think love could happen many times, but now I realize that true love happens only once.”

This revelation comes at time when Asim’s personal life is already under spotlight, particularly his rumored relationship with actress Hania Aamir. The internet has been buzzing for days with speculation about a possible wedding between the two stars.

Hania also responded to a fan’s question, reportedly saying that their wedding would take place on Friday afternoon. This statement sent social media into a frenzy, with fans expressing overwhelming excitement and joy. However, some remain curious, wondering if this is a genuine confirmation or a playful remark.

With heartfelt confessions and wedding rumors swirling, fans can’t stop talking about Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir’s love story. One thing is certain whether it’s true love or a tease, the internet is completely captivated.

The rumors have taken an exciting turn with claims that the duo might be planning an intimate Nikah ceremony during Ramadan 2026. The first report came from popular Pakistani entertainment Instagram page Irfanistan, The post read: “As per close sources, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are all set to tie the knot (Nikah) in Ramadan! The adorable couple is taking their relationship to the next level.”

Despite the whirlwind of speculation, neither Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, nor their teams have issued any official confirmation. Asim Azhar recently spoke about love in public appearance. He described “true love” as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that leaves a permanent mark, saying that while one might have multiple partners in life, true love “comes and never leaves” the mind. Fans have widely interpreted this as a subtle nod to his past relationship with Hania.

The pair’s history goes back to 2018, when they first made their relationship public. They parted ways in 2020, after which Asim got engaged to Merub Ali. That engagement ended in June 2025, reigniting speculation about a reunion with Hania.

Amid widespread buzz, Asim remained largely silent, leaving fans desperate for clarity.