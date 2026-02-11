Latest

Pakistan, Ramadan

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Update in Pakistan

By News Desk
2:33 pm | Feb 11, 2026
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Update In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared fresh and detailed forecast, raising strong expectations that the holy month will start on Thursday, 19 February 2026 across Pakistan.

