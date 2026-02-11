Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Update in Pakistan

According to PMD, there is a high probability that the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1447 Hijri moon will be sighted on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, as weather conditions across most regions of the country are expected to remain clear to partly cloudy, creating favorable conditions for visibility.

Climate Data Processing Center of the PMD stated that based on precise astronomical parameters, the chances of moon sighting on the evening of 29 Sha‘ban 1447 Hijri are strong, making the beginning of Ramadan highly likely the very next day.

Ramadan 2026

Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed that the new moon will be born on 17 February at exactly 5:01 pm, a key factor strengthening the likelihood of its visibility the following evening.

PMD also released region-specific last visibility timings for moon sighting on 18 February:

Azad Jammu & Kashmir: 6:58 pm

Gilgit-Baltistan: 6:53 pm

Punjab: 7:08 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 7:13 pm

Sindh: 7:24 pm

Balochistan: 7:47 pm

Officials stated that if weather conditions remain stable, the probability of sighting will increase significantly, especially in southern and western regions.

Earlier forecasts issued on 5 January had already indicated that Ramadan is expected to begin on 19 February 2026, with Eid-ul-Fitr likely to fall on 21 March 2026, aligning closely with the latest astronomical data.

Backing this forecast, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, stated that according to astronomical calculations, the first fast is most likely to be observed on 19 February.

Ruet Meeting

Despite strong scientific indicators, the final and official announcement regarding the start of Ramadan will be made only by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which bases its decision on verified religious testimonies in accordance with Islamic law.

With all eyes now on the evening of 18 February, anticipation is building nationwide as Pakistan prepares to welcome the sacred month of Ramadan.