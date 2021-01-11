Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore

07:26 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan after a mild earthquake was reported on Monday evening.

The earthquake hits Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mansehra, and other cities. 

More to follow...

More From This Category
Army, ISI chiefs call on PM Imran (VIDEO)
07:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Narcotics worth Rs16 billion recovered from ...
06:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu due in ...
06:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
India fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in multiple ...
06:17 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
'Woh Humsafar Tha' poet Naseer Turabi passes away ...
07:51 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Historic Walled City of Lahore in 52 dream ...
05:12 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Woh Humsafar Tha' poet Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi
07:51 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr