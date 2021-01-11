Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore
07:26 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan after a mild earthquake was reported on Monday evening.
The earthquake hits Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mansehra, and other cities.
Earthquake in Rawalpindi, Islamabad nad Lahore#earthquake #Islamabad #Lahore #Pakistan— BARIQ SANDHU (@SandhuBariq) January 11, 2021
Just felt tremors of earthquake in Lahore. #earthquake— Arfa Bhutto (@ArfaBhutto786) January 11, 2021
More to follow...
