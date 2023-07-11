Search

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Web Desk 08:22 AM | 11 Jul, 2023
Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.8 746.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 216 218
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38,87
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.58 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.32 910.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.55 174.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 721.79 729.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 312.55 315.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

