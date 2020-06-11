Petroleum supply likely to be fully restored today, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the petroleum supply is likely to be fully restored today (Thursday), adding that stern action would be taken against those found responsible for creating artificial shortage of petrol in the country, after an inquiry.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the budget session of the National Assembly, to be held tomorrow, would be participated by around 86 members.

The Information Minister said the National Assembly has already been in session since Monday with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

To a question, he replied that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has supported all decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee regarding the coronavirus pandemic and added that the country could not afford lockdown for a long time due its economic situation.

The Minister urged people to fully follow the SOPs issued by the government to stem the spread of the COVID-19.