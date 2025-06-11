Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 11 June 2025 – Latest Gold Price Updates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp decline on June 11 Tuesday, in line with downward trend in international markets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola dropped by Rs6,100, bringing it down to Rs352,300 in the local market. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs5,230 to Rs302,040.

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Lahore Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Islamabad Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Peshawar Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Quetta Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Sialkot Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Hyderabad Rs352,300 Rs3,745 Faisalabad Rs352,300 Rs3,745

This drop comes after recent surge on June 5, when bullion moved by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs358,400. The bullion market remained closed from June 6 to June 9 due to the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

On the international front, gold prices also slid, with the global rate settling at $3,339 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a decline of $61, as reported by APGJSA.