PM Imran to lay foundation stone of seven housing projects in Islamabad today
Web Desk
08:43 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of seven housing projects in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The projects, envisage construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of 100 billion rupees in the federal capital.

Among these projects, six pertain to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority whereas one would be executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any house.

The project will also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities for the masses.

