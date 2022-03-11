Chechen president thanks PM Imran for Russia visit, lauds stance against Islamophobia 

ISLAMABAD – Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya region, has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for extending a friendly cooperation with Moscow and appreciated him for raising voice against Islamophobia.

Kadyrov expressed his remarks in a thanksgiving message to the premier following his trip to Russia. PTI has shared the letter of the Chechen president on Twitter.

“My Brother Prime Minister lmran khan, I am extremely thankful to you that you spare time for a meeting with me. I am also thankful to you that you extended a friendly cooperation with our country Russia,” read the letter shared by the ruling PTI on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

During his three-day visit to Russia last month, PM Imran had met Kadyrov in Moscow and hailed the rebuilding of Grozny and the rapid progress of Chechen Republic under his leadership.

دورہ روس میں ملاقات کے بعد چیچنیا کے صدر نے وزیراعظم عمران خان کے نام خط لکھا ہے! کہا طویل عرصے سے آپ سے ملاقات کا خواہشمند تھا، اقوام متحدہ جنرل اسمبلی میں دین اسلام اور مسلم امہ سے متعلق آپ نے جو موقف اپنایا وہ قابل تعریف تھا- pic.twitter.com/nStLh7Hax6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 10, 2022

“You [PM Imran] would be aware that in Russia, we are approximately three million Muslims in Russia and all these three million Muslims esteemed you with great respect and honour,” read the letter.

He also heaped praises on Imran Khan for his stance against Islamophobia saying: “Personally I was profoundly and eagerly looking forward to meet you to express my gratitude for the stance you adopt for our religion (Islam) in United Nations and at world forums.”

“We are ready to make every service for you in Russia. We also pray to Allah Almighty to consider us among His dutiful and obedient humans. Whatsoever service is required for the cause, defence and struggle of Allah's Deen and its spread.

“Once more, I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to you and your affection. We will wait anxiously for your next visit to Russia,” the letter concluded.