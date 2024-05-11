Search

Immigration

Chinese to face tough scrutiny of visa applications by this Asian country: Details inside

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 11 May, 2024
Chinese to face tough scrutiny of visa applications by this Asian country: Details inside

BEIJING - The authorities in the Philippines have announced to tighten visa rules against Chinese citizens as the number of fraudulent applicants spiked in recent times. 

The government has announced to tighten rules for tourist visas to Chinese and under the new requirements to be implemented from this week, visa applicants are required to present social security documents issued by the Chinese government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines confirmed the development which is poised to impact the incoming Chinese travelers.

It is to be clarified that applicants still have to submit proof of financial capacity, employment certificate and bank statements.

Jesus Domingo, the department’s undersecretary for civilian security and consular affairs revealed at a press conference that the measures come after a number of Chinese nationals were caught submitting fake documents during visa applications.

The Philippines initiated e-visas for Chinese tourists in an attempt to boost tourism last year. However, within three months, they were halted due to "technical issues.". Interestingly, China is one of the top sources of foreign tourists for the Philippines and the strict measures come as a surprise to many experts.

It is to be highlighted that at one end China is easing visa rules for foreigners and signing visa-free agreements with multiple countries while at the other end, the country is facing tough scrutiny from the Philippines.

Recently, China announced to extension of the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to woo tourists. Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed the development during the closing ceremony of the sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council. 

As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 in what appears to be a major relief for the citizens of these countries.

The 12 countries eligible for the relaxation are France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

It is to be highlighted that China is fast opening up to the outside world after it faced the brunt of the pandemic which brought travel to a standstill though the measures of Philippines might invite criticism from Beijing.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

India signs visa-free agreement with another country: Details inside

06:44 PM | 11 May, 2024

Chinese to face tough scrutiny of visa applications by this Asian ...

06:31 PM | 11 May, 2024

PIA takes off for Skardu, leaves body of minor at Islamabad airport

06:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

PIA set to soar high with expansion plan covering Europe

08:23 PM | 10 May, 2024

Kazakhstan, Vietnam set to enforce visa-free travel: Details inside

02:40 PM | 10 May, 2024

Dubai rolls out Gaming Visa: Check eligibility here

Immigration

08:27 PM | 8 May, 2024

Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight ...

08:57 PM | 8 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details ...

11:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

08:14 PM | 9 May, 2024

It's official: Saudi Arabia is testing flying taxis during upcoming ...

08:38 PM | 9 May, 2024

Thailand extends visa exemption policy for two Asian countries: ...

05:20 PM | 9 May, 2024

Fly Jinnah airline to launch Islamabad-Muscat route tomorrow

Advertisement

Latest

08:19 PM | 11 May, 2024

Punjab government announces PKR 2 million reward for national hockey team

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: