Chinese to face tough scrutiny of visa applications by this Asian country: Details inside

BEIJING - The authorities in the Philippines have announced to tighten visa rules against Chinese citizens as the number of fraudulent applicants spiked in recent times.

The government has announced to tighten rules for tourist visas to Chinese and under the new requirements to be implemented from this week, visa applicants are required to present social security documents issued by the Chinese government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines confirmed the development which is poised to impact the incoming Chinese travelers.

It is to be clarified that applicants still have to submit proof of financial capacity, employment certificate and bank statements.

Jesus Domingo, the department’s undersecretary for civilian security and consular affairs revealed at a press conference that the measures come after a number of Chinese nationals were caught submitting fake documents during visa applications.

The Philippines initiated e-visas for Chinese tourists in an attempt to boost tourism last year. However, within three months, they were halted due to "technical issues.". Interestingly, China is one of the top sources of foreign tourists for the Philippines and the strict measures come as a surprise to many experts.

It is to be highlighted that at one end China is easing visa rules for foreigners and signing visa-free agreements with multiple countries while at the other end, the country is facing tough scrutiny from the Philippines.

Recently, China announced to extension of the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to woo tourists. Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed the development during the closing ceremony of the sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council.

As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 in what appears to be a major relief for the citizens of these countries.

The 12 countries eligible for the relaxation are France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It is to be highlighted that China is fast opening up to the outside world after it faced the brunt of the pandemic which brought travel to a standstill though the measures of Philippines might invite criticism from Beijing.