Punjab police thwart attempt to transport 375 kg carcass meat in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Police recently stopped an effort to transport 375 kg of carcass meat, preventing its distribution in the city. The action shows how law enforcement is working to keep food safe and people healthy.

The police stopped the shipment of carcass meat at a checkpoint in Lahore's Shera Kot area. They suspected it came from unauthorized sources. This quick action prevented the distribution of possibly harmful meat and helped keep people safe.

According to police sources, the suspect responsible for the attempted meat supply has been detained. ASP Mujahid Zohaib Ranjha elaborated on the incident, stating that the suspect was in the process of transporting the meat from Nankana Sahib to Lahore when apprehended.

Upon discovery, the police promptly handed over the disposal of the dangerous meat to the Food Department for further investigation and action. Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as Chand, was transferred to the Shera Kot Police Station for legal proceedings.

ASP Mujahid Zohaib Ranjha emphasized the importance of stringent monitoring measures across both domestic and international routes. He highlighted ongoing security operations under the supervision of checkpoint supervisors to ensure comprehensive security protocols are in place.