Karachi Board unveils schedule for intermediate examinations

The Karachi Board of Higher Secondary Education has unveiled the highly anticipated timetable for the annual first and second-year examinations.

In an announcement by Interboard Karachi, the Intermediate Part I and Part II examinations for the year 2024 are set to commence from Tuesday, May 28th, 2024.

The first phase of examinations will cover a range of disciplines, including Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, and Home Economics.

These examinations are scheduled to take place from Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, to Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.

Detailing the timing arrangements, it was clarified that Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, and Home Economics examinations will be conducted during the morning session, from 9 AM to 12 PM. Conversely, the Science General examinations are allocated to the evening shift, scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Under the adept leadership of Chairman Inter Board, Prof. Naseem Ahmed Memon, meticulous attention has been devoted to ensuring a seamless examination process. Special directives have been issued to establish a distinct schedule for each group, guaranteeing clarity and coherence in the examination procedures.