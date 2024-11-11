India soldier shoots himself in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – An Indian security personnel deployed in occupied Kashmir has committed suicide in Srinagar, said media reports on Monday.

The Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel shot himself with his service rifle.

The reason of the incident is yet to be determined as investigation into the matter has been launched by officials.

This is not the first incident of suicide by Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir. Since 2007, 612 Indian military and police personnel have committed suicide in occupied Kashmir.

The reasons behind such extreme steps include Indian government’s poor policies and mental stress.

On March 27, 2024, an officer of the Indian Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force committed suicide in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir as per the Kashmir Media Service.

A Central Reserve Force (CRF) official ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle.