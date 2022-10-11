Boys are experts, will play good game in upcoming assignment, says football coach 

Pakistan men’s football team goal-keeping coach Marcelo Costa Schroeder has said that a solid lot, that has been picked up across Pakistan is expert and has the capability to play well in the upcoming games.

Sharing his views during a practice session here in Lahore, he said: “I try to use my experience to improve the skills of the goalkeepers. Separate drills are also being conducted to overcome the problems seen in the friendly matches while a special attention is being given to the fitness of the players.”

Talking about the hiatus in Pakistan Football Federation, he said that fortunately, Pakistani footballers got an opportunity to resume their activities after a long pause, but it is a good thing that their enthusiasm did not die down and everyone is eagerly waiting for an international game. One of the focuses is goalkeeping in the training camp. The goalkeepers are also talented; I try to prepare them mentally and physically for the coming challenges.

He further said: “The goalkeeper should not be sacred by anyone from the opponents and must have good coordination with defenders in order to produce good results at the end of the game. The way the boys are doing hark work shows that sooner or later, their dedication will bear fruit for the national side and their fans. I am glad to work with this energetic talent, which if provided with all the latest and modern facilities, maximum international exposure, and financial boost, they will surely start winning international laurels for their country, he added.