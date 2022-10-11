Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 11, 2022
Web Desk
09:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 218 220
Euro EUR 214 216
UK Pound Sterling GBP 243 246
U.A.E Dirham AED 60 60.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 57.7 58.3
Australian Dollar AUD 140.23 141.48
Bahrain Dinar BHD 592.52 597.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.68 161.9
China Yuan CNY 30,91 31.16
Danish Krone DKK 28,78 29.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.38 28.73
Indian Rupee INR 2.71 2.79
Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 718.06 723.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.04 48.49
New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.26 127.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.86 21.16
Omani Riyal OMR 578.53 583.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.21 61.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 155.92 157.22
Swedish Korona SEK 20.06 20.36
Swiss Franc CHF 225.18 226.93
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

