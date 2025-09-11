Boat operators arrested for overcharging flood victims in Multan

MULTAN – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the arrest of private boat operators accused of charging flood victims excessive fares for transportation.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz said complaints were received that some boat owners were exploiting stranded people in flood-hit areas by demanding extra payments. She confirmed that immediate action was taken against those responsible.

“Immediate action was taken following complaints of private boat operators overcharging flood victims in Multan. Those involved have been arrested, and all private boats will now operate under strict police supervision,” read the statement.

She further announced that the Punjab government will cover all service charges for private boats, ensuring that no flood-affected person has to pay. She also directed that all private boats operating in the affected regions would now work under government supervision to prevent financial exploitation and to guarantee free and safe transportation.

This development came after reports revealed that people stranded in areas including Jalalpur Pirwala were being overcharged for rescue and transport services.