Cjp Afridi Denies Permission To Justice Mansoor Shah To Attend Yale Conference In Us

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has once again denied Justice Mansoor Ali Shah permission to travel abroad for an international event.

Reports said Justice Mansoor Shah was invited by Yale Law School to attend the Global Constitutionalism 2025 conference in the United States from September 10 to 13.

Justice Shah has been receiving invitations to the annual gathering for the past five years, which brings together senior judges from around the world along with leading scholars from universities such as Yale, Harvard, and Princeton.

This year, he was scheduled to present a paper on “Artificial Intelligence and Justice.” Yale Law School had also formally requested the Chief Justice to nominate Justice Shah for the event.

In response, the Supreme Court registrar informed Yale that Justice Shah would not be able to attend, citing the start of the judicial year on September 8.

The registrar emphasized that the full court session, annual reviews, and traditional interactions with the legal fraternity require the presence of all judges.

Justice Shah had earlier written to the Chief Justice on August 15, requesting a no-objection certificate (NOC) and highlighting reasons why his participation would be valuable. However, the request was not approved.