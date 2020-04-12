PM Imran felicitates Christian citizens on Easter

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Christian citizens of the Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.

In a tweet today (Sunday), the premier also appealed the community to stay safe and keep your families safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

He asked the Christian citizens to pray and celebrate at home by observing the national safety protocols.