PM Imran felicitates Christian citizens on Easter
08:46 AM | 12 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Christian citizens of the Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.
In a tweet today (Sunday), the premier also appealed the community to stay safe and keep your families safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020
He asked the Christian citizens to pray and celebrate at home by observing the national safety protocols.
