Locusts reported in Tharpark and Nagarparkar area adjacent to Indian border: NLCC

ISLAMABAD - The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) said that joint teams formed to combat locust have carried out anti-locust operation on more than 11.00000 hectares of affected area across the country adding that Tharpark and Nagarparkar area adjacent to Indian border are reporting locust.

According the latest details of desert locust issued by NLCC, no locust was present in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (KP).

The NLCC also informed that in Last 24 hours 194,500 hectares area has been surveyed and the ground control operation has been carried out on 1,320 hectares area of district Tharparkar. Whereas, Aerial control operation with the help of Beaver Aircraft has been carried out over 400 Hectares in the area Diplo of district Tharparkar.

In last 6 months control operation has been carried out on 1,106,463 hectares area of land across the country.