Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with troops
COAS says its state's job to protect minorities as they are equal citizens
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Nagarparkar tehsil of district Tharparkar and spent the day with troops there on Friday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top commander stressed that monitories in the South Asian country are equal citizens and it is the job of the state to protect them.
Gen Bajwa expressed these remarks during a visit to Nagarparkar, the farthest town in the southeastern tip of Sindh, where he spent the day with army soldiers and was also briefed by the local commander on the operational readiness of the formation.
COAS commended the state of morale of troops and motivation for fulfillment of the assigned mission, the military media wing said. Army Chief also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.
ISPR also added that Gen Bajwa met the local Hindu community. They acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in bringing about a secure environment for minorities in the country and pledged that the community will contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.
Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied the army chief during the visit, ISPR added.
