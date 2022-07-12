TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.
A popular influencer and model, Dolly shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles. This time was no exception as she shared her new dance video on the Bollywood song Fitoor from the film Shamshera.
Taking to Instagram, Dolly bedazzled fans with a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.
"| @_vaanikapoor_ | @duttsanjay | @yrf | @ronitboseroy | @adityanarayanofficial | @aliaabhatt |
#ranbirkapoor #fitoor #shamshera #shamsherasong #shamshera22ndjuly #trending", read the caption.
TikTok star Dolly’s new video on a bike goes ... 11:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Popular social media sensation Nosheen Syed aka Dolly is a TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media ...
