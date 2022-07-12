TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.

A popular influencer and model, Dolly shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles. This time was no exception as she shared her new dance video on the Bollywood song Fitoor from the film Shamshera.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly bedazzled fans with a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.

"| @_vaanikapoor_ | @duttsanjay | @yrf | @ronitboseroy | @adityanarayanofficial | @aliaabhatt |

#ranbirkapoor #fitoor #shamshera #shamsherasong #shamshera22ndjuly #trending", read the caption.

TikTok star Dolly’s new video on a bike goes ... 11:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022

Popular social media sensation Nosheen Syed aka Dolly is a TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media ...

More From This Category
Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day
07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing ...
07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming ...
05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Saniya Shamshad stuns fans with swimming pool ...
03:16 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled for asking fans to buy ...
04:14 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day
07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr