Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police
Web Desk
11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police
Share

RAWALPINDI - A man was killed and seven others suffered injuries in an explosion in the city's Saddar area, police said Friday.

The bodies and the wounded persons were shifted to the DHQ hospital. The Rawalpindi CCPO and other police officials along with the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot.

The cause of the blast is being ascertained, the officials said.

More info to follow...

More From This Category
Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi ...
11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for ...
09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs660.1 million allocated for three projects of ...
08:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Budget 2020-21: Pakistan allocates over Rs27.4 ...
07:57 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs1.2 trillion earmarked for Pakistan’s defence ...
07:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Here's the complete speech of Pakistan Budget ...
06:19 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr