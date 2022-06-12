Indian forces kill five youth in occupied Kashmir in two days

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Kolgam districts of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in two days.

The troops on Sunday martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of Pulwama district.

The authorities also suspended internet service in the area and the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.

On Saturday, the occupied troops martyred one youth each in Drabgam area of Pulwama and Khandipora area of Kulgam during cordon and search operations.