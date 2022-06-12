Indian forces kill five youth in occupied Kashmir in two days
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Kolgam districts of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in two days.
The troops on Sunday martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of Pulwama district.
The authorities also suspended internet service in the area and the operation was going on till last reports came in.
Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.
On Saturday, the occupied troops martyred one youth each in Drabgam area of Pulwama and Khandipora area of Kulgam during cordon and search operations.
Pakistan Army strongly condemns sentencing of ... 08:01 PM | 25 May, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Wednesday strongly condemned the sentencing of top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on ...
