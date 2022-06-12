Indian forces kill five youth in occupied Kashmir in two days

10:20 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Indian forces kill five youth in occupied Kashmir in two days
Source: File Photos
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Kolgam districts of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in two days.

The troops on Sunday martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of Pulwama district.

The authorities also suspended internet service in the area and the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.

On Saturday, the occupied troops martyred one youth each in Drabgam area of Pulwama and Khandipora area of Kulgam during cordon and search operations.

Pakistan Army strongly condemns sentencing of ... 08:01 PM | 25 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Wednesday strongly condemned the sentencing of top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gun battle with ...
10:56 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
PPP seeks to take peace agreement with TTP to ...
11:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Karachi man gets FIR registered against ...
11:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Pakistani man lands in hospital after inserting ...
11:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Train rape victim was filmed by the suspects, ...
10:32 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
There should be no restriction on Musharraf's ...
10:03 PM | 11 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos set internet on fire
10:05 AM | 12 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr