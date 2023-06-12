PepsiCo Pakistan and Foodpanda join forces to enhance culinary experience

LAHORE - PepsiCo Pakistan, one of the country’s largest food and beverage companies, has joined hands with the largest online food delivery platform in Pakistan, Foodpanda, as their Preferred Beverage and Snacks Partner.
This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both industry-leading companies, with the aim of enhancing culinary experiences for consumers across the nation.
The partnership will leverage the unique strengths of each company to create a seamless and delightful experience for consumers. PepsiCo Pakistan is renowned for its exceptional range of high-quality and innovative beverages and snacks, while Foodpanda has established itself as a trusted platform for convenient and efficient food delivery.
This collaboration will enable consumers to unlock best-in-class deals and discounts with PepsiCo beverage restaurants on Foodpanda, experience innovative culinary integrations with PepsiCo snacks, and provide the opportunity to explore and enjoy a wider selection of beverages and snacks that perfectly complement their meals.
PepsiCo will also be supporting FoodPanda Home Chefs, which are small-scale home-based businesses, with subsidized buying of PepsiCo products and regular interventions to provide them support for the future growth of their ventures.
“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting collaboration with Foodpanda," said Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan. "By combining our strengths, we aim to elevate the culinary experience of our consumers by providing them with a wider selection of high-quality beverages and snacks that perfectly complement their meals. We believe this partnership will transform how people consume food and drink pairings, enhancing their satisfaction and enjoyment,” he added.
"We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our customers' dining experience" added Muntaqa Peracha, CEO Foodpanda Pakistan. "Teaming up with PepsiCo allows us to offer an even greater variety of beverage and snack options to our customers, complimenting their meals with products and pairings of their choice. This collaboration is a continuation of our mission to provide unparalleled convenience, choice and quality to our customers as well as help develop meal and snacking occasions even further - enhancing our customers’ experience on our platform."
The collaboration between PepsiCo Pakistan and Foodpanda Pakistan will be operational in the coming weeks, while both companies already share a strong partnership vis-a-vis Foodpanda’s e-grocery platform Pandamart. PepsiCo and Foodpanda are highly committed to continually improving and advancing their partnership, driven by a shared vision to redefine the online food and grocery delivery experience for consumers.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
