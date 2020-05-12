Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss latest countrywide COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to review the latest coronavirus situation across the country.

According to media details, the meeting is scheduled to discuss seven-point agenda.

The meeting will review the steps being taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on economy.

The cabinet will also be briefed on measures taken by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Appointment of a member of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) is also part of the agenda.

The cabinet will also endorse the decisions by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Energy.