Pakistan’s Luna Coffee faces legal storm over ‘deceptive marketing’

KARACHI – Karachi, Lahore, and other metropolises witnessed the mushrooming of several coffee shops, but a local brand LUNA Coffee Pakistan, landed in hot waters after being accused of deceptive marketing and copying the branding of global coffee chains.

LUNA Coffee Pakistan, who according to their bio, is Serious about coffee, quickly became known for its sleek cafes and aromatic blends. But behind the frothy cappuccinos and carefully crafted lattes, a storm was brewing one that could put the whole brand in a serious situation.

It started with legal battle in the Consumer Protection Court, Karachi (South) as Luna Coffee is being accused of misleading customers under guise of working with global coffee chains. Advocate Supreme Court Abdullah Bin Masood, filed complaint, saying the coffee shop replicated the logos, brand identity, and overall design LUNA Coffee Saudi Arabia, LUNA Russia, and LUNA Dubai.

The lawsuit claims that this imitation may have tricked customers into believing the Pakistani chain is an official franchise of these foreign brands.

The court issued a notice under Section 26 of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act, 2014, requiring LUNA Coffee Pakistan to respond. The court warned that failure to appear or submit a defence could lead to an ex parte ruling. The next hearing is scheduled for November 21, 2025.

On the other hand, the brand strongly denied all allegations, calling complaint “baseless, legally unsustainable, and filed with mala fide intent. It distanced from any international LUNA Coffee outlet, and said trademarks are registered with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan.

Luna owner said all products are sold at fair market rates and that no complaints were reported at the point of sale.