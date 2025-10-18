Karachi’s Mondo Coffee Bar in legal trouble for copying famous Thai brand

KARACHI – Karachi’s café scene is heating up as local coffee shop faces a legal showdown for allegedly copying a famous Thai brand.

Mondo Coffee Bar in DHA Phase-VIII has been summoned by Consumer Court on October 31 after consumer accused of illegally using name, logo, and design of Thailand’s Mondo Espresso & Tea Bar to lure customers.

The complaint filed by Ali Jafri claims he was tricked into thinking café was part of the international chain, only to discover on social media that the Thai brand had no connection with the Karachi outlet. Lawyers argue that the café’s coffee cups, takeaway bags, and tissue papers are nearly identical to the original, making the business guilty of false advertising and deceptive practices.

The complainant is demanding staggering Rs50Lac in damages for loss and mental stress, and the court ordered the café to submit all documents and a written defense before the hearing later this month.

This is not Karachi’s first clash between local cafés and global giants. Earlier this year, Sattar Buksh, famous for its moustached mermaid logo, beat Starbucks in court, defending its quirky menu. After Sattar Buksh, victory showcased local creativity triumphing over international brands and now, Mondo Coffee Bar could be the next headline-grabbing battle.