Reon King named among match officials for T20I tri-series in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, who is also part of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, will serve as match referee for the T20I tri-series, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November.

Alongside hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will feature in the seven-match event.

In the opening T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Asif Yaqoob (ICC Emerging Panel of Umpires) and Rashid Riaz (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will stand as on-field umpires, while Faisal Afridi (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will act as third umpire. Tariq Rasheed, part of PCB’s National Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as fourth umpire for the match.

For the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the same venue on 19 November, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will officiate on-field, with Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed taking up third and fourth umpire duties, respectively.

For the 22 November contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will stand as on-field umpires, while Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed will serve as third and fourth umpire, respectively. On 23 November, in the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi will officiate on-field, with Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed as third and fourth umpire, respectively.

On 25 November, in the fixture between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will be the on-field umpires, while Ahsan Raza (ICC Elite Panel of Umpires) will perform third umpire duties. Faisal Afridi will serve as fourth umpire.

For the 27 November fixture between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi will stand as on-field umpires, with Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob performing third and fourth umpire duties, respectively.

In the final match, scheduled for 29 November, Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob will officiate on-field, while Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi will serve as third and fourth umpire, respectively.