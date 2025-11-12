Wana Cadet College attack: Security forces eliminate all 5 terrorists as 550 students rescued

SOUTH WAZIRISITAN – Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized all five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, involved in the attack on Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan.

The militants had attempted to carry out a devastating assault on the educational institution, but their plans were thwarted through a swift and coordinated operation by the Pakistani Army.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists had rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the college’s main gate. The militants then entered the premises, leading to a standoff with security forces who swiftly surrounded them in the college’s administrative block.

Security forces continued their clearance operation inside the college building, and by Wednesday morning, they confirmed that all five militants had been killed, including one suicide bomber. Security sources revealed that the clearance operation was still ongoing due to the presence of possible landmines and explosive devices within the building.

Despite the intense standoff, there were no casualties among the college’s students or staff. A total of 550 students were safely evacuated, with no harm done to them during the operation.

Federal Minister for Information, Ataullah Tarar, praised the military’s response, calling it a “great success” for the Pakistani forces. He emphasized that the situation could have been far worse, with potential parallels to the 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar, which resulted in significant loss of life.

Tarar further stated that this operation demonstrated the capability and professionalism of the Pakistani military, highlighting the importance of their continued readiness in combating terrorism. “Our military has once again proven that it is among the best in the world,” he said.

The attack in South Waziristan comes in the wake of the suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier in the week. In response to both incidents, Minister of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed his belief that Afghanistan was directly involved in orchestrating the attack. He revealed that the terrorists involved in the Wana assault were Afghan nationals who had been in communication with their handlers in Afghanistan throughout the night.

Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan had provided Afghanistan with evidence of how terrorists were using Afghan soil to train, plan, and execute attacks in Pakistan. He called for immediate action from Afghanistan to prevent such cross-border terrorism, warning that if the Afghan government failed to act, Pakistan would be left with no choice but to take action against the terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

In a similar vein, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also confirmed that Pakistan would not rule out cross-border operations in Afghanistan if the latter failed to curb terrorist activities emanating from its territory.