Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top court has issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a ceremony of a particular political party, local media reported on Monday.

The Supreme Court’s comes two days after the Pakistani premier addressed the Insaf Lawyers Forum – a wing of the ruling party.

"The prime minister is the premier of the whole country, not of one particular group. Why is he misusing the state's resources?" Judge Qazi Faez Isa remarked while hearing a civil case against the Punjab government.

Saying the matter was related to the Constitution and fundamental rights, the judge also issued notices to the attorney general, the Punjab advocate general and the in-charge of the convention centre where the forum was hosted.

The matter has been referred to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for taking a suo motu notice and forming a bench for the purpose.

Addressing the ILF last week, PM Khan had said the opposition parties' real issue with the military was that — unlike other institutions — they were unable to "control" the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after the agency "found out" about their alleged corruption.

More From This Category
PTI minister makes big claim about return of ...
10:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
‘Well done’ — Twitter flooded with praises ...
08:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Ex-CM Sindh disowns sons for plotting his murder, ...
08:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Pakistan issues warning to Turkish Airlines for ...
06:52 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter declared proclaimed ...
05:25 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Papa John’s largest UK Pakistani franchisee ...
04:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr