Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?

12:53 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?
Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?
Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?
Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?
Share

2020 may have been all about a pandemic, but love is still in the air.

Minal Khan and upcoming star, Ahsan Ikram, may just be the new ‘it’ couple in Tinseltown.

The new loved up duo can't seem to get enough of each other on social media.

Khan and Ikram have been feeding the rumour mills for quite some time, and now by the looks of the recent comments on their Instagram, it seems that their relationship is getting serious!

The Jalan actor recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself and Ikram dropped an “I love you” in the comments section.

Khan responded to the loving message with some heart emojis and seems like that was more than enough to confirm their bond.

We’re all excited about the sweet celebrity romance and have no choice but to ship!

The two sparked rumours about their romance a few months ago when Ikram posted a picture on his Instagram story where the two were spotted holding hands.

Minal and Ahsan have worked together in 2017 in drama serial ‘Parchayee.’

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches ...
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Kangana Ranaut criticises ad about interfaith ...
02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell ...
12:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Amna Ilyas slammed for fat-shaming former model ...
11:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Gal Gadot accused of cultural appropriation for ...
10:44 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Nasir Khan Jan all set to tie the knot next week
10:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr