Did Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram just confirm their relationship on Instagram?

2020 may have been all about a pandemic, but love is still in the air.

Minal Khan and upcoming star, Ahsan Ikram, may just be the new ‘it’ couple in Tinseltown.

The new loved up duo can't seem to get enough of each other on social media.

Khan and Ikram have been feeding the rumour mills for quite some time, and now by the looks of the recent comments on their Instagram, it seems that their relationship is getting serious!

The Jalan actor recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself and Ikram dropped an “I love you” in the comments section.

Khan responded to the loving message with some heart emojis and seems like that was more than enough to confirm their bond.

We’re all excited about the sweet celebrity romance and have no choice but to ship!

The two sparked rumours about their romance a few months ago when Ikram posted a picture on his Instagram story where the two were spotted holding hands.

Minal and Ahsan have worked together in 2017 in drama serial ‘Parchayee.’

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!